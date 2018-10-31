CM lauds Army role in war on terror

LAHORE: Corps Commander Lt-Gen Aamer Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed various matters, including professional activities of the Pakistan Army.

The chief minister appreciated the pivotal role played by armed forces in war against terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by officers and jawans. The role played by armed forces of Pakistan in war against terrorism will be written in the annals of history in golden words as peace has been restored due to their remarkable sacrifices. He said that mindset of terrorism and sectarianism should also be rooted out because it’s hindering the national progress and reiterated that this menace would be completely annihilated with the support of the nation.

Usman Buzdar said that commitment of Pakistani nation in war against terrorism is very strong and armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies and people from different walks of life have rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country. The martyrs are the national heroes. In fact, the whole nation pays tributes to their sacrifices, he added.

The chief minister said that armed forces have written a new history of bravery and they have the fullest capability to deal with internal and external challenges. The nation has achieved unique success in war against terrorism because of its armed forces, he said.

We are also thankful to our martyrs whose sacrifices have restored peace. The families of the martyrs are our own and they will not be left alone. The Punjab government will continue looking after such families, the chief minister concluded.