Wed October 31, 2018
October 31, 2018

No water to drink

Water scarcity is a transnational and transboundary problem that affects the productivity and efficiency of our agricultural and industrial sectors. Pakistan has a rather limited water-storage capacity as compared to countries like India, China and the US. In addition, the over-exploitation and reckless use of the country’s water resources may cause them to deplete over time. Although the country is blessed with one of the world’s best irrigation systems, it has failed to obtain maximum benefits from the system by utilising it efficiently. At present, the per capita availability of water is just 1,000 cubic metres.

In recent years, Pakistan has suffered from severe water shortages and flooding. The poor quality of water has made matters worse. Addressing the country’s water shortage will become increasingly difficult if multi-faceted solutions aren’t adopted. Pakistan is in the grips of one of the worst water crises it has ever faced and requires coordinated efforts at multiple fronts. Moreover, there is a pressing need to build public awareness to ensure capacity-building. We need to build many more dams. The water crisis, therefore, must be tackled responsibly if the country is to achieve stability and progress.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

