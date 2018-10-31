Sewerage woes

Karachi’s sewerage problem has escalated to alarming levels and created numerous problems for citizens. The city’s drainage system is practically outdated and is among the main reasons for this problem.

Streets in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ayesha Manzil, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad and other areas are inundated with polluted water that gives off a foul odour. The government should take notice of this issue as it not only poses a major health concern for citizens, but is also the source of traffic woes and avoidable accidents in the city.

M.Ahmed Jamil

Karachi