Acid attacks

Acid-throwing incidents have been widely documented in the media. In most cases, women have fallen victim to such attacks when they have flouted patriarchal demands and exercised free will. More often than not, such crimes are committed by the survivor’s male relatives. A large number of acid attack cases have surfaced from Balochistan. On October 26, a woman and her daughter were injured in an acid attack in Quetta’s Railways Housing Society.

The government passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Act in many years ago. However, its implementation remains a challenge. Over the years, statistics indicate the extent to which acid-throwing incidents have become commonplace. Around 80 percent of acid attacks reported in a given year target women. The government and rights organisation need to take vital steps to prevent acid attacks. Stricter implementation is required to ensure that women aren’t senselessly targeted in this manner.

Zeeshan Nasir

Kech