Start from scratch

Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly maintained that educational reforms will be the dominant theme of the PTI government’s tenure. At this critical juncture, the government should focus on improving the quality of education offered at the primary level.

A proper curriculum should be devised and implemented at all schools across Pakistan. This will guarantee that children acquire the same set of skills and are able to compete with one another on an equal footing. A separate education board is required to look into the affairs of primary education. This board will be responsible for inculcating the necessary skills among young people during their formative years. A child’s primary-school years ought to be given priority as they determine how well he or she will do in the future.

Alishbah Sijal

Karachi