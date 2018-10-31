The vaccine dilemma

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Thousands of people die of dengue fever in many countries, including Pakistan. Scientists have developed vaccines to control the spread of Hepatitis A and B, influenza, measles, smallpox and typhoid and should seek to create a vaccine to prevent dengue as well.
Millions of lives can be saved if efforts are made to produce a reliable vaccine. Unfortunately, this has been a controversial undertaking as a dengue vaccine that was being sold in various countries has attracted criticism for having adverse health effects. At this critical juncture, our global scientists must work towards inventing a vaccine to prevent dengue that doesn’t have any major side-effects.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi
