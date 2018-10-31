The vaccine dilemma

Thousands of people die of dengue fever in many countries, including Pakistan. Scientists have developed vaccines to control the spread of Hepatitis A and B, influenza, measles, smallpox and typhoid and should seek to create a vaccine to prevent dengue as well.

Millions of lives can be saved if efforts are made to produce a reliable vaccine. Unfortunately, this has been a controversial undertaking as a dengue vaccine that was being sold in various countries has attracted criticism for having adverse health effects. At this critical juncture, our global scientists must work towards inventing a vaccine to prevent dengue that doesn’t have any major side-effects.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi