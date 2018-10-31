Where are all the jobs?

Unemployment is at its peak. A vast number of graduates are vying for a limited number of jobs. This problem has been witnessed in fields such as engineering, medicine and law. Hundreds of qualified young people are searching for jobs and a large number of them are jobless in urban communities and towns.

Joblessness has become a source of discontent. Some young people without jobs are pushed towards a life of criminality, drug abuse and other wrongdoings. The government needs to realise that unemployment is a pressing concern that needs to be addressed at all costs. It isn’t difficult to determine the causes of unemployment or gauge what steps need to be taken to address the problem. All we need is a concerted effort and commitment from the government to make the necessary arrangements to tackle joblessness.

Sara Furqan

Karachi