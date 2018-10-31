Wed October 31, 2018
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Newspost

October 31, 2018

Financial integration

Economists have emphasised the importance of the financial system in fuelling economic growth. In today’s era, financial integration is one of the main sources for generating funds through government securities. Macroeconomic stability is an important factor for the growth and development of financial markets in any economy. However, Pakistan has lacked this stability since the outset. In June 2006, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan set up the Debt Capital Market Committee (DCMC) to identify the fundamental challenges that were hindering the growth of the financial market. The DCMC asserted that the National Savings Scheme (NSS) was the major hurdle to reforming debt and capital markets. As per the committee’s findings, NSS schemes are a consistent source of long-term finance to the government. Be that as it may, we cannot forget that these schemes have been an expensive source of funding due to inefficient pricing policies and premature encashment. These are among the many challenges that have inhibited the growth of financial markets in Pakistan. If the finance ministry starts focusing on these issues, Pakistan can generate funds through financial integration. Financial markets can pulls the country out of the economic quagmire that it finds itself in.

Sarbaz Palijo

Hyderabad

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

