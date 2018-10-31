CAS uphold Konakbayev appeal

LAUSANNE: Serik Konakbayev received a further boost in his battle for the presidency of world boxing after the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Tuesday he could stand for election against Gafur Rakhimov.The International Boxing Association (AIBA) had disqualified former Kazakh boxer Konakbayev because he failed to submit the required nomination forms from 20 federations by the Se ptember 23 deadline.