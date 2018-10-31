India’s Khalil warned for Samuels send-off in ODI

MUMBAI: India paceman Khaleel Ahmed has received an official warning for aggressively charging towards West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels in the fourth ODI in Mumbai, the International Cricket Council announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Khalil fell foul of the global governing body’s code of conduct during the 14th over in West Indies’ chase on Monday when he yelled at Samuels after taking his wicket.“The left-armer, after having Marlon Samuels caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma, advanced aggressively towards the departing batter, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Windies player,” said an ICC statement.