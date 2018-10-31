Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Sports

AFP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Biles helps US to women’s world team gymnastics gold

DOHA: Simone Biles helped the United States women to victory in the team event on Tuesday at the world gymnastics championships in Qatar.

In her first competition since the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, Biles led a strong US team, picking up her 11th world title at age 21.The US team of Biles, Grace McCallum, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker and Kara Eaker collected 171.629 points, nine ahead of silver-medallist Russia on 162.863 points with China third on 162.396.

Biles is making her return to the world stage after deciding to take a year off in 2017 following her triumphant showing at the Rio Olympics, where she won four golds.She is part of an exceptionally strong US unit who were clear favourites for team gold, as Biles is herself for several individual events.

Biles won golds at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 world championships, including two in the team event.If she claims three gold medals in Doha it will make her the first gymnast, female or male, to win 13 world titles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport