Shan slams fluent hundred against New Zealand A

DUBAI: Test opener Shan Masood slammed a fluent century to put Pakistan A in a strong position in their first unofficial Test against New Zealand A here on Tuesday.

Pakistan A were 300 for the loss of five wickets at the end of the first day’s play after Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and elected to bat first. Shan, who has played 12 Tests, was not out at 164, which he scored off 208 balls, hitting 15 fours and two sixes.

Having lost his opening partner Sami Aslam (19) early, the 29-year-old left hander added 158 for the second wicket with Abid Ali, who played a little more cautiously for his 81. Abid struck 10 fours in his 155-ball innings before he was bowled by KA Jamieson.

From 221 for two, Pakistan A slumped to 274 for five with Usman Salahuddin (8), Rizwan (4), and Saad Ali (0) falling in quick succession. Saud Shakeel was not out at 11 with Shan. Jamieson and SC Kuggeleijn took two wickets each. BM Tickner grabbed one wicket.