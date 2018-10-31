10 perish in Italy storms

ROME: The death toll from fierce storms battering Italy has risen to 10, civil protection authorities said on Tuesday, as wild weather swept parts of Europe, leaving motorists and tourists stranded. Road were blocked and thousands of people were left without power in southern and central Europe, as rains and violent winds sparked flooding, tore trees from their roots and whipped debris into the air. In Italy, where Venice was inundated by near-record flooding and ferocious storms drove high winds reaching up to 180-km an hour in some areas, civil protection authorities announced a further five deaths, after confirming five people died on Monday.