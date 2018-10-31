S Africa’s broadcaster eyes massive layoffs

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s cash-strapped public broadcaster SABC is considering laying off nearly 1,000 people, or about one third of its full-time staff, in a bid to turn around its "dire" finances, according to a document seen on Tuesday.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation sent a memo to workers informing them of its intention to cut jobs at all levels and in all departments in a bid to save around $30 million a year.

In the note seen by AFP, SABC said the broadcaster is in "dire financial straits" and was unable to borrow from either the government or banks. As a result of corruption and maladministration scandals, parliament has dissolved SABC’s board several times in recent years.

The company’s financial distress deepened during the tenure of its former chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, an ally of ex-president Jacob Zuma who falsely claimed to have finished high school.

The SABC, which is the primary news source for millions of people, was accused of banning footage of violent protests, blocking opposition campaign adverts and avoiding criticism of the government during Zuma’s reign. The memo warned that unless "drastic measures are taken" the broadcaster would not be financially viable.