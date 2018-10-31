Russian aircraft carrier damaged

MOSCOW: Russia´s only aircraft carrier was damaged and a giant floating dock sank after a crane crashed onto the vessel as it was undergoing repairs near the Arctic city of Murmansk on Tuesday.

Four people were injured and one person was missing after the accident involving the Admiral Kuznetsov at the PD-50 floating dock, the largest in Russia and one of the largest in the world, local authorities and media said.

"We are assessing the extent of the damage. A crane fell onto the deck from a height of about 15 metres," the head of Russia´s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told the Tass news agency. "It is clear there is damage to the hull and the deck. Fortunately, it happened on those parts that are not vital" to the work of the ship.