Facing facts squarely

In this day and age when life is an absolute rat race and we are confronted with problems of economic and social survival every moment, we forget to observe society around us, with all the contradictions, sometimes real cruel ones.

This is precisely what Shahid Rassam’s art exhibition, Kafir, points out. The exhibition opened at the Sannat Art gallery on Tuesday evening and attracted a large number of the city’s art fans.

The theme that Rassam tries to tackle is what, according to him, is the dual standards of our value pattern. Societal attitudes of intolerance and persecution, especially of those of the vulnerable and marginalised communities, are the focal point of his treatment of the theme.

Titled ‘Kafir’ (infidel), his surreal works play on the myriads of meanings and usage of the term. According to him, its most lethal manifestation is the cavalier manner whereby it is so widely used these days to tar anybody with the same apostate brush.

A majority of the nineteen of his works that adorn the walls of the art gallery are oils-on-canvas, while a few are mixed media. Almost all of them display nude figures in postures with the apostasy label stamped all over their bodies.

What Rassam is trying to convey is that artists have a special responsibility to pinpoint the injustices and repression in society. Infidel clocks are another part of the exhibition. It shows clocks with the hour and minute hands at a standstill while the second hand is rotating normally, thereby conveying the idea that while time takes its natural course and continues to progress, progress (connoted the minute and hour hands) has come to a standstill.

As the artist told The News, the series had been inspired by Ghalib’s couplet which translates into something like this:

Avert your gaze if you cannot behold, Cover your eyes if you like. I am the naked truth. The exhibition runs up until November 5. It is a must-see for those who view things from a more liberal perspective. Rassam is the principal of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts, Karachi.