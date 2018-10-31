Banks to facilitate duty, taxes payment

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed banks to facilitate payment of duty and taxes today (October 31, 2018).

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the central bank said in order to facilitate the collection of duty and taxes, NIFT would provide special clearing facility on the advice of the central bank on Wednesday at 5:30pm.

The SBP directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open on October 31, 2018 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions.