PAEL profit declines 51 percent

KARACHI: Pakistan Elektron Limited (PAEL) profits decline 51 percent to Rs116 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs0.21, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The PAEL earned Rs240 million with EPS of Rs0.46 in the corresponding quarter ended a year earlier.

The company did not announce any interim cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

Finance cost increased 13.5 percent to Rs578 million compared to Rs509 million a year earlier.

Analyst Nabeel Khursheed from Topline Securities pointed out some key points such as the increase in raw material costs, and the company’s inability to pass it on, greater than expected rupee devaluation against the dollar, higher financial charges to fund working capital, and greater competition due to new entrants as key risks for PAEL.