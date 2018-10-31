Taxation: Sparing the rich and despoiling the poor

LAHORE: Succumbing to political pressures, successive governments in Pakistan have always opted the easy way out for accumulating resources through indirect taxation instead of generating revenue from those entities/individuals that have the capacity.

Pakistan is facing a resource crunch. The government expenditures are higher than its income. There is a need to increase the income in a sensible manner by plugging the loopholes in tax machinery.

The new economic managers should stop the blame game and take concrete steps to correct the inconsistencies in economic policies that tend to benefit the rich and burden the poor.

By targeting poor they would end up in the similar mess that they blame on the past rulers. We generate hardly five percent of the total revenues from the three percent filthy rich, who account for over 70 percent of nation’s wealth.

Slowly we are moving to match the Americans where one percent of the population controls 99 percent of United States wealth. The only difference is that even the leftover one percent population in the United States enjoys all basic amenities and comforts of life.

The information technology has exposed that the shortcomings in governance in Pakistan. People now compare theirs with the rights and privileges enjoyed by citizens in wealthy economies.

It is really difficult to hide injustice at official or private level. The transfer of bureaucrats for not obeying verbal orders has been taken up by the highest court.

Families that subjected minor housemaids to torture are facing the wrath of law.

People at large are not prepared to pay heed to the oft-repeated slogan of trusting the government and bear some pains for a better future as well as their well-being.

The theory of tough economic decisions at the expense of the poor to generate more revenues are the same as were recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about two decades back only after it failed to convince the rulers to generate revenue from the rich.

Tax evading rich could only be apprehended through 100 percent transparency in government affairs. The required resources could be generated if taxes are levied according to the capability of each segment of the society.

The new economic managers have not come up with any sound and tangible strategy to ensure equitable taxation that spares the poor and targets the affluent segments of society. Most of their taxation measures are indirect that are ultimately paid by poor consumers.

Time has come when each citizen should be forced to pay taxes according to their capacity. It is criminal to generate 95 percent of the taxes indirectly that are shared equally by the poor and the rich (90 percent of the income tax –the only direct tax is also collected indirectly as withholding tax).

The petrol levies, gas surcharges, sales tax, excise, and custom duties are such taxes that are recovered by the rich from the poor with interest.

In fact many manufacturers conceal their actual production to save sales tax, excise, and under-file their import invoices to pay less import levies but charge the government taxes on their products from the consumers.

This time around instead of asking the common man to suffer further pain the planners would have to ensure that all tax evaders and under-filers not only pay their due taxes but also share their booty with their workers by providing them with daily use items at subsidised rates.

Inflation has plagued all developing nations after recent hike in oil and commodities’ prices.

However the inflation is comparatively lower in nations with better transparent systems.

Instead of taking prudent measures to put the economy on sustained growth path the policymakers unsuccessfully try to control inflation by increasing the interest rates.

This slows down investment but triggers high growth in non-productive sectors like property, financial, and capital market.

The government as the major borrower has ensured high profitability of banking sector.

It has also given an upper hand to the banks in sanctioning credit to the private sector. This practice should be curbed. The sooner the better.