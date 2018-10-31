Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Business

MA
Mansoor Ahmad
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Taxation: Sparing the rich and despoiling the poor

LAHORE: Succumbing to political pressures, successive governments in Pakistan have always opted the easy way out for accumulating resources through indirect taxation instead of generating revenue from those entities/individuals that have the capacity.

Pakistan is facing a resource crunch. The government expenditures are higher than its income. There is a need to increase the income in a sensible manner by plugging the loopholes in tax machinery.

The new economic managers should stop the blame game and take concrete steps to correct the inconsistencies in economic policies that tend to benefit the rich and burden the poor.

By targeting poor they would end up in the similar mess that they blame on the past rulers. We generate hardly five percent of the total revenues from the three percent filthy rich, who account for over 70 percent of nation’s wealth.

Slowly we are moving to match the Americans where one percent of the population controls 99 percent of United States wealth. The only difference is that even the leftover one percent population in the United States enjoys all basic amenities and comforts of life.

The information technology has exposed that the shortcomings in governance in Pakistan. People now compare theirs with the rights and privileges enjoyed by citizens in wealthy economies.

It is really difficult to hide injustice at official or private level. The transfer of bureaucrats for not obeying verbal orders has been taken up by the highest court.

Families that subjected minor housemaids to torture are facing the wrath of law.

People at large are not prepared to pay heed to the oft-repeated slogan of trusting the government and bear some pains for a better future as well as their well-being.

The theory of tough economic decisions at the expense of the poor to generate more revenues are the same as were recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about two decades back only after it failed to convince the rulers to generate revenue from the rich.

Tax evading rich could only be apprehended through 100 percent transparency in government affairs. The required resources could be generated if taxes are levied according to the capability of each segment of the society.

The new economic managers have not come up with any sound and tangible strategy to ensure equitable taxation that spares the poor and targets the affluent segments of society. Most of their taxation measures are indirect that are ultimately paid by poor consumers.

Time has come when each citizen should be forced to pay taxes according to their capacity. It is criminal to generate 95 percent of the taxes indirectly that are shared equally by the poor and the rich (90 percent of the income tax –the only direct tax is also collected indirectly as withholding tax).

The petrol levies, gas surcharges, sales tax, excise, and custom duties are such taxes that are recovered by the rich from the poor with interest.

In fact many manufacturers conceal their actual production to save sales tax, excise, and under-file their import invoices to pay less import levies but charge the government taxes on their products from the consumers.

This time around instead of asking the common man to suffer further pain the planners would have to ensure that all tax evaders and under-filers not only pay their due taxes but also share their booty with their workers by providing them with daily use items at subsidised rates.

Inflation has plagued all developing nations after recent hike in oil and commodities’ prices.

However the inflation is comparatively lower in nations with better transparent systems.

Instead of taking prudent measures to put the economy on sustained growth path the policymakers unsuccessfully try to control inflation by increasing the interest rates.

This slows down investment but triggers high growth in non-productive sectors like property, financial, and capital market.

The government as the major borrower has ensured high profitability of banking sector.

It has also given an upper hand to the banks in sanctioning credit to the private sector. This practice should be curbed. The sooner the better.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport