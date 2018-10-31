Cane crushing under cloud in Sindh as price remains elusive

KARACHI: Sugarcane crushing in Sindh is likely to delay further as the price of the crop has not been decided as yet, primarily because the key body that is responsible for pricing the produce and timing the outset of extraction season remains elusive, stakeholders said on Tuesday.

The milling season, which was to start from November 1, 2018, now hangs in balance as the provincial government is yet to form the sugarcane board.

Sugarcane growers in a meeting with Sindh Agriculture Minister on October 17 had demanded fixing of sugarcane price at Rs220/40kg this year and start of the crushing season from 1st November.

An official handout said the agriculture minister had invited suggestions from the sugar mills regarding the start of the crushing season and sugarcane price. However, no contact was made with the sugar mills.

An official of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Sindh Zone said they neither had been asked nor had they submitted any suggestions until now. “The government has not notified us any date,” the official added.

Sources in the Sindh government said with amendment in sugarcane act, crushing would start after November 30th that too after the formation of sugarcane board.

On Tuesday, Sindh High Court heard a petition filed by growers against sugar mills for pending dues. The court constituted a seven-member committee, involving three each representatives from growers and sugar mills bodies under the chair of sugarcane commissioner and supervision of Sindh secretary agriculture. This committee would decide about pending dues of 1,300 growers within 45 days.

Last year, growers did not receive the sugarcane price of Rs182/40kg, fixed by the Sindh government, and Sindh High Court had fixed the interim price at Rs160/40kg.

However, they were paid around Rs130/40kg despite the orders of the High Court.

Secretary agriculture informed the court that sugarcane board would be formed within 10 days and it would determine the price and the date of the start of crushing season. The board would also have two provincial lawmakers as members, whose names would be given by the speaker of Sindh Assembly.

Qabool Muhammad Khatian, President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, said it was the sugarcane board that decided the sugarcane price, provided by the growers according to input cost, while sugar mills, most of the time, disputed it and imposed their own price.

“Most of the politicians, who own sugar mills, pressurise the growers,” Khatian said. He said federal government had also announced subsidy for growers but it after the 18th amendment it had completely become a provincial issue.

Nisar Khaskheli, a sugarcane grower from Khairpur, said no date has been announced for the crushing season; however, some mills have started their boilers.

In their meeting with the agriculture minister, sugarcane growers had demanded blacklisting those sugar mills that have failed to clear the dues of growers. Growers said that every year they sustain losses because of delay in the crushing season by the sugar mills. They also demanded of the government to allow them installation of machines to produce ‘gur’ (jiggery) instead of selling it to sugar mills.