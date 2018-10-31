Rupee stable

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Tuesday, despite higher demand for import and corporate payments.

The rupee ended at Rs132.61 to the dollar, same as previous day’s closing, in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee also remained unchanged in the cash ready market, as buying and selling

of the dollar was recorded at Rs131.50/132 from the previous day’s closing of Rs131.50/132.50.