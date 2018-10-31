NEPRA review to target private power firms’ investment returns

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has signalled it may rein in the high investment returns driving profits for the country’s private power firms under a review of the sector.

The regulator has convened a consultative session of stakeholders on November 21, 2018 to arrive at a just and informed decision on the returns offered in the power sector.

The existing generation tariff regimes of NEPRA, both upfront and cost-plus, allow for a fixed Internal Rate of Return (IRR). The IRR presently ranges in-between 15 percent and 20 percent.

“The working out of such IRR now needs to be effectively depicted against specific risk and return matrix and its adjustment for a particular technology,” NEPRA notes in its concept paper prepared to provide a basis for determining returns for various generation technologies.

“The IRR thus allowed should clearly spell out and be reflective of a return which has built-in approach to account for various parameters, such as; prevailing power sector incentive packages, associated country risks, variants of that particular technology, level of incentive to be created for investors and whether the investor is opting for upfront or cost plus regime.”

Subsequently, the authority received several comments from individuals and firms and general public. Accordingly after reviewing input from the stakeholders while relying on the recent market data, NEPRA has proposed downward revision in the returns being offered to power sector.

Shamsuddin Sheikh CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) said the returns being offered to the power projects should be rationalized. “When the project is started the sponsors need higher returns because of higher risks. Now that Thar’s project has progressed and things have become clear the returns offered should be reduced,” Sheikh said

Talking about the tariffs of power projects, Sheikh said ‘the power tariffs granted to the projects should also be revised downwards and new tariffs should be notified accordingly”.

The NEPRA has proposed dollar based return of 12.5 percent compared with existing 17 percent for imported coal projects; and proposed Pakistani rupee based return of 15.67 percent against existing 20.3 percent.

It has also proposed dollar based return of 13.25 percent compared with existing 15 percent for imported gas/RLNG projects; and proposed Pakistani rupee based return of 16.44 percent against existing 18.24 percent.

NEPRA proposed dollar based return of 14 percent compared with existing 15 percent for local gas projects; and proposed Pakistani rupee based return of 17.21 percent against existing 18.24 percent. The authority proposed dollar based return of 14 percent compared with existing 18 percent for Thar/local coal projects; and proposed Pakistani rupee based return of 17.21 percent against existing 18.24 percent.

The authority has proposed dollar based return of 14 percent compared with existing 15 percent for bagasse projects; and proposed Pakistani rupee based return of 17.21 percent against existing 18.24 percent.

However, NEPRA did not propose any revision in the returns being offered to the renewable energy projects including solar and wind. Reduction in the returns by an average 2.5 percent has also been proposed for hydro projects.

Analysts said the planned review would not affect returns/tariffs awarded to the existing power projects and projects which are awarded tariffs but yet to commence operations.

“If approved, this will be positive for power consumers as it will lower per unit cost of electricity going forward,” said an analyst at Topline Research.

“Further, it will also lower the burden on national coffer in terms of lower capacity payments on new projects as capacity payments are in-built component of power tariffs.”