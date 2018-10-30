Bajaur youth to protest slow pace of merger

KHAR: Members of the Bajaur Youth Jirga have decided to stage a protest rally on October 31 against the delaying tactics being employed in the merger of the erstwhile Fata regions into KP.

A decision was taken by members of the BYJ during a meeting, presided over by its chairman Mohammad Israr at the Bajaur Press Club.Speakers on the occasion, they warned that the Bajaur youth would not tolerate any delay in the implementation of the reforms under the merger act.They claimed that some quarters of the elite class of the district and in the government were opposing the reforms to keep their hold on the underprivileged sections of Bajaur.