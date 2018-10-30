Navy hosts dinner for APA members onboard PNS Moawin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) taking the lead in maritime sector coordinated the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Conference at Gwadar and hosted a dinner for the dignitaries of the member countries onboard PNS Moawin.

PNS Moawin is the largest ship of Pakistan Navy and performs the role of Combat Support Ship for Fleet Units at Sea. The ship has been indigenously built in collaboration with Turkey and has been recently commissioned on 16 October 2018.

On the occasion onboard PNS Moawin, representative of the member countries were apprised of Pakistan Navy’s continued resolve and efforts towards peace and stability on high seas in Indian Ocean Region. Pakistan Navy’s participation in various multinational exercises and efforts for ensuring safety of international shipping lanes on high seas was also highlighted.

Members of Asian Parliamentary Assembly appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in general and Pakistan Navy’s in particular towards peace and stability in Asia and Indian Ocean region. Pakistan Navy remains committed towards its resolve of contributing to international efforts in maintaining good order at sea.