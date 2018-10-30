Republic Day of Turkey celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The guests belonging to various shades of life in the reception hosted by Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of Turkey, to commemorate 95th Republic Day Monday evening here kept discussing political developments in Pakistan with reference to ongoing government-opposition serious tussle and rhetoric in this regard.

The efforts of MMA leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman for holding multi-parties conference (MPC) was hot issue under discussion by the guests. Turkey where democratic forces and masses have defeated all odds and protected democracy is successfully defeating elements which had been trying to create crisis in the wonderful country.

The reception was arranged in lush-green backyard lawn of the embassy in Diplomatic Enclave. Ambassador I Mustafa Yurdakul, his spouse and senior officials of the mission received the guests at the entry which turned up n record number.

The guests were surprised that the new government in Pakistan couldn’t create any impression although it attained the power amid tall claims. They were upset the situation in the country is deteriorating in all walks of life. They were of the view that so-called Saudi economic package couldn’t help in improvement of the ambiance.

The guests were of the view that leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is becoming again active politically disregarding his and his party’s persecution. The arrest of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and authorities concerned failure in establishing any allegation against him was another subject that was discussed by the guests.

Assassination of Saudi journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul’s Saudi Consulate early this month was also topic under discussing among the guests. Defence Minister Pervez Khattack was the chief guest who performed the cake cutting after plying of national anthems of two brotherly countries. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Former federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rehman Malik, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha were conspicuous among the guests.

Ambassador Yurdakul delivered his speech which contained the quotes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He recalled the remembrance with respect all Turk’s heroes, who pioneered the victory in Independence War and the foundation of new state, first and foremost Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on the 95th anniversary of the proclamation of Republic.

“I extend my gratitude to our deputies, who, as the representatives of the national will, have endeavored for our country’s salvation, development, growth and strengthening since the first Parliament.” He said that the sacred memories of our citizens and security forces, who lost their lives in the fight against terror and on July 15, will always live in our nation’s mind and our state’s identity. “I see every distance we have covered towards advanced democracy and strong economy in our struggle to elevate our country above the level of contemporary civilizations as a light for our glorious future.” He vowed that we will, Inshallah, crown our great journey, which has been going on in a historical continuity from the Seljuk Empire to the Ottoman Empire and from there to the young Republic of Turkey, with our 2023 goals, and raise it to an upper level with our 2053 and 2071 visions.

“Every success of Turkey feeds, invigorates and energizes the hopes in the shared conscience of humanity as well as in the hearts of all the oppressed and the wronged in our region and across the world,” he added. That is why our country, which is world’s 17th biggest economy, ranks first in humanitarian aid in terms of national income. The only country that has properly fulfilled its humanitarian responsibilities and has opened its heart and doors to refugees, to whom everyone has closed their hearts and doors, has been Turkey. The pride of going down in history as a country which makes its choice in every issue in favor of justice and which shares its house and bread with the oppressed rather than as a country which turns its back on them is enough for us. Ambassador quoting his President maintained that we will never compromise this stance of ours and will never allow any obstacle, sabotage or game to prevent us from our goals. We will continue to work with all our strength to make the Republic of Turkey, which we are marking the 95th anniversary, live forever. Large number of members of the Parliament and officers from three services, elite of the twin-cities attended the reception.