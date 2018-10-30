Woman appeals for protection

PESHAWAR: A resident of Yakkatoot, the wife of one Abdul Ghaffar, has appealed to authorities to provide the family protection against killers of her son. Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, she appealed to the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, prime minister and chief minister to take notice of the issue.

She alleged the criminals were hurling threats at her family with the connivance of the police, who were getting monetary benefits from them.