Security up for chehlum

PESHAWAR: Security has been upgraded for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) as 3,500 policemen will be deployed in the provincial capital. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman said extraordinary security measures had been taken for the security of the city during the Chehlum. The CCPO said all the worship places would be provided adequate security during the Chehlum.