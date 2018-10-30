Shia elders meet DIG Operations

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Tehreek-e-Fiqa Jaferia called on Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Ghaffar Khan Afridi and discussed the arrangements for the chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.

According to a press release, the delegation was led by the provincial convener Maulana Ajlal Haideri.Abul Hassan Qizilbash, Zulfiqar Ali Jamil, Z A Kiyani, Mukhtar Ali Bangash, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Abid Hussain and others were in the delegation. The delegation asked the police official to help implement all the clauses of the National Action Plan.

They also called for taking action against the members of the banned organisations.The delegation asked the DIG Operations to remove the name of innocent people from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.They said that action should be taken against those who were inciting violence.