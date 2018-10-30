Tue October 30, 2018
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Facts about public debt

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

National

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2018

Protest staged against SNGPL over gas loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Domestic consumers on Monday staged protest against gas loadshedding and blocked Nauthia-Gulberg road for traffic.

The residents of Nauthia, Gulberg, Mushtaqabad, Lewanay Baba, and Jandar Gali staged the protest against the excessive gas loadshedding.They were chanting slogans against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). The protesters said though loadshedding was being carried out in routine, situation turned worse in the past three weeks.

Muhammad Shahid, a resident of Mushtaqabad, said gas supply was suspended at 5am in the morning and restored at 11pm at night. “We have purchased gas cylinders and used liquefied natural gas (LNG) to prepare breakfast and food for lunch and dinner,” he said.

He said they have also stored firewood to use it for cooking food in case of emergency. The resident said several consumers have installed gas suction machines due to low gas pressure, which could be a gas unavailability factor.

Other speakers lamented that they had time and again brought the issue of gas loadshedding into the notice of SNGPL officials but to no avail. They threatened to stage protest outside the building of provincial assembly if gas loadshedding was not stopped.

SNGPL spokesman Shah Faisal told this correspondent gas pipeline in Saddar area was relocated and a new one was laid down, adding the two localities would be connected soon with the new pipeline, which would resolve the issue.

