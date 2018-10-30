Imran Farooq murder: Pakistan to approach Interpol for Altaf’s red warrant

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has given the go-ahead for approaching Interpol for Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain’s red warrant in the murder case of Imran Farooq, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

Sources further said that the FIA will write a letter to Interpol for the red warrant of the MQM founder. A decision has also been taken to request the United Kingdom to hand over Altaf Hussain. The Ministry of Interior has sent a request for the MQM founder’s custody to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Ministry will forward the request to the UK, sources added.

Along with the request, the Ministry of Interior has also submitted the challan in the Imran Farooq murder case, the joint investigation team’s report and related documents. Farooq, 50, was stabbed to death outside his house in London on September 16, 2010.