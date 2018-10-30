Tue October 30, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

No PAC leadership for Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: As the government plainly rejected the name of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to head the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is set to put the name of former NA Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam to lead the Parliament’s accountability forum.

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Party of the PTI that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the name of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to head the Public Accounts Committee was rejected on the basis of cases in the NAB and it was decided to put the name of a non-controversial person withintegrity for the job. According to sources, the PTI government has proposed the name of Syed Fakhar Imam for the parliament’s accountability forum within next few days.

Sources said the PTI government will take up the issue with the opposition parties separately. However, the opposition pressed for its right to have chairmanship of the PAC. They said that if they are denied their right, they will not give names for PAC and other standing committees.

All the main opposition parties including the PML-N, PPP and MMA were on same page on this matter. APP adds: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the opposition should give another name for the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in place of Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons here after the meeting of Parliamentary Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, “We can sit and look at the alternate by the opposition as we want to run the parliament but the opposition does not want to.” He said Shehbaz Sharif’’s name for the PAC chairman was controversial. “We have suggested the name of Syed Fakhar Imam and the opposition should give some other name,” he said.

