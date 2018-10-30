Haseeb wins golf tournament

LAHORE: Haseebur Rehman won the 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament here at the PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club on Monday, says a press release.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was held at the club. Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, was chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes to the winners.

First prize of the tournament was won by Haseebur Rehman while second and third prizes were given to Muhammad Arif and Ashir Masih respectively.Sponsored by Punjab Golf Association, the tournament was played from October 26-28. Besides Pakistan Air Force, the professional golfers from all over Pakistan also participated in the event.