Javeria to lead team in World T20

LAHORE: The women’s national selection committee headed by Jalaluddin has selected a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20 in West Indies, says a press release.

Javeria Wadood has been retained captain of the team despite Bismah Maroof making a comeback in the squad. Bismah has voluntarily decided not to lead the side in the tournament after she has recovered from injury.

Pakistan women’s team will feature in two warm-up games against South Africa and Bangladesh on November 3 and respectively. Pakistan will play their first World T20 match against Australia on November 9.

Squad: Javeria Wadood (captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.