In her sixties and still looking for adventures

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Ismail, a proud dual national Pakistani woman, even in her sixties has made a habit of adventures. She has scaled the 5895-metre high Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and has participated in and completed four major marathons — including the New York City Marathon — in good times.
Based in Saudi Arabia with roots in Pakistan, Ayesha’s ambitions are even higher — in running marathons and scaling new heights.“All these years I have been on the adventure spree, accepting one challenge after the other. Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania offers a real challenge to even a young mountaineer what to talk about women of my age. I accepted the challenge and successfully reached the summit eight years back. It was just a start of more adventures to come.”
During her illustrious career, she has possibly become the only Pakistan-origin woman to have completed four famous marathons around the world. “It was nothing less than a big challenge for me to take part in the NYC marathon. Two years back I successfully completed the New York City marathon even achieving a better timing than majority of women runners of her age.”That was not all. Ayesha went on to compete in the challenging Paris and New Zealand marathons as well.
