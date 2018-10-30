Tue October 30, 2018
AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 30, 2018

Sethi serves legal notice on PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has served a legal notice on Ehsan Mani, incumbent chairman of the board under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

The notice was served following a recent PCB’s website update that alleges that Sethi got Rs74 million from the PCB and Pakistan Super League (PSL) during last four years as chairman of the board.

Sethi in his notice through his legal consultant Haidermota BNR reminded the PCB that the chart published on the website contains wrong information stating that Mr Sethi received an amount of Rs14,181,570 as PSL allowance. This is incorrect. No such amount has been paid to Sethi as PSL allowance.

Secondly, the chart says that no amount has been paid to Ehsan Mani as accommodation allowance. Mani has been provided with furnished accommodation in lieu of his accommodation allowance.

The legal notice also says that Sethi’s all allowances and other perks which he was enjoying as the PCB chairman were duly approved by the Board of Governors. And the chart does not mention that all accounts were audited by two reputed firms.

The notice reminded that why Sethi was singled out as no information of any kind was provided on the website about 20 others officials including Subhan Ahmed and directors.

It said that chart did not mention the recommendations of National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination that Sethi should be given appropriate allowance for successful staging of the PSL.

Sethi’s PSL allowance was duly approved by the BoGs. Despite that Sethi was never paid a single penny on the account of PSL allowance.The notice says that you (Mani) and the PCB are therefore called upon to apologise and withdraw the chart failing which appropriate legal proceedings would be initiated against you.

“Please note that such proceedings would be at your risk and cost.”When ‘The News’ approached PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, he confirmed that he had received the notice. “I have referred the matter to my legal team and they are looking into it.”Regarding furnished house, he said: “Yes, I have rented a place. All the expenditures on that rented place will also be furnished on the website.”

