Trump blames media for ´division and hatred´ in US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump blamed the media once again Monday for "division and hatred" in the country as Americans took stock of a gunman´s attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

"The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country," he said on Twitter.

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump continued. "The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. "That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!"