Car crash kills 11 Iranian pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Eleven Iranian pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured in car crash in eastern Iraq on Monday. Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), an informed source said that the accident happened in the morning when a van which was on its way from Mehran to Kut hit an Iranian bus moving toward Jassan. Based on the preliminary reports, the accident was caused by the van driver''s drowsiness and all passengers of the van were killed, he said.