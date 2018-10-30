‘Target killer’ among eight criminals caught

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers arrested eight suspects, including a target killer, during their targeted operations in different parts of the metropolis on Monday. According to a Rangers spokesman, the soldiers conducted a raid in Saudabad where they arrested Talha Siddiqui on charges of involvement in a number of target killings. During another raid in Clifton, four suspects were apprehended. They were identified as Muzammil Hussain alias Jadugar, Mohammed Yasir alias Chapati, Asif Ahmed and Syed Sadiq Ali alias Choot. The four were allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling. Moreover, Rangers personnel conducted a joint raid with police in Khokharapar where they detained Sunny, Mohammad Raheel Ahmed Qureshi and Mohammad Babar alias Babar Kala. The men were alleged to be involved in burglaries and muggings. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and narcotics, and recovered stolen items. Further investigations are underway.