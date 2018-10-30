Envoy in touch with Russians on Pak singer’s detention

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman on Monday said Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia was in touch with local authorities over the matter of detention of singer Fakhr-e-Alam due to his expired visa. Spokesman Muhammad Faisal in a Tweet said the ambassador had also spoken to Fakhr-e-Alam and hoped that the problem would be resolved soon. Fakhr-e-Alam was detained at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport in Russia after he landed in the country with an expired visa while journeying across the globe on his project ‘Mission Parwaaz.’