KP, Islamabad police fail to recover missing SP

PESHAWAR: The entire police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad has failed to recover Mohammad Tahir Dawar, a superintendent of police (SP) who has been missing from the federal capital since Friday.

Dawar, who was serving as SP (Rural) in the provincial capital, went to Islamabad on Friday on a short leave and has yet to return. He was last seen going out of his Islamabad house and there has been no contact with him since then.

A case was registered at a police station in Islamabad by a family member of the missing SP. The KP Police have also sent its teams to coordinate with the Islamabad Police to recover the missing SP.

The police force of the federal capital and KP, however, miserably failed to recover the officer. The delay in the recovery of the SP is causing embarrassment to the KP and Islamabad police and also the federal and provincial governments.

There is a criticism of the performance of the police and the government which have failed to recover own officer, who himself was responsible for the security of hundreds of thousands of people in his area. Dawar had gone to Islamabad alone and none of his guards were accompanying him. He had dinner at his home in the federal capital and then went out alone at around 7pm, officials said. His cell phone was found switched off at around 8pm on Friday and it is said that only one SMS was sent from it to his family, saying he was safe and would return soon. Dawar belongs to North Waziristan and was promoted as acting SP only a couple of months ago. He has served as DSP in different areas of Peshawar and also worked in the FIA. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Provincial Police Services Officers Association expressed grave concern over mysterious disappearance of Tahir Khan Dawar.

The President of the association, Mohammad Zafar Ali, DIG, has lamented the unfortunate events and demanded that Islamabad Police must make all-out efforts for the earliest possible recovery of the missing official. He appealed to the provincial and federal police organisations to provide assistance in this regard.