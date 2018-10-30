PMS officers begin protest against DMGs

LAHORE: Provincial Management Service officers across the Punjab Monday performed their duties wearing black bands to register their protest against autocratic attitude of the DMG officers with regard to the IPCC formula and Federal Task Force on Civil Services reforms. According to the PMS Association spokesman, the PMS officers would continue to perform their duties wearing black bands till the resolution of the issues including representation of PMS in the Federal Task Force on Civil Reforms and annulment of the IPCC apportionment formula of 1993 and consequential SROs and filling of all vacant provincial posts immediately by promoting the PMS officers. “We ensure that there is no disruption of official work. It is our true struggle for enforcement of provincial autonomy envisaged in the Constitution, usurped by a handful of federal bureaucrats,” he added.