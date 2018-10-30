Election of Malakwal MC chairman declared void

MALAKWAL: The Election Tribunal Gujranwala declared the election of chairman and vice-chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Malakwal null and void on Monday.

Qamar Khan and Raja Khurram Abbas, independent candidates of MC Malakwal, had lodged a writ petition, demanding de-notification of the election of MC chairman and vice chairman. They said that the election of chairman and vice chairman was conducted in December 22, 2016. Qadeerul Hassan Shah and Habibur Rehman Bhatti were the candidates of the then ruling party PML-N against them.

They alleged that the MNA and MPA of the PML-N strongly supported the PML-N candidates with the help of a senior bureaucrat of Punjab. They alleged that the returning officer and the presiding officer had declared their four votes bogus due to dual stamps.

On completion of arguments from both the parties, the court had declared the MC Malakwal chairman election defunct. Judge Abdul Rehman Khan also de-notified the PML-N chairman and vice chairman MC Malakwal and sent a copy to the Election Commission of Punjab in this regard.