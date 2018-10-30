Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

APS carnage: Judicial Commission record statements of martyred students’ parents

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission on Monday started recording statements of the parents of the martyred students of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

The commission headed by Justice Ibrahim Khan recorded statements of three parents in his chamber. Advocate Ajoon Khan and his wife Shahana, whose son Asfand Khan was martyred in the APS carnage, recorded their statements before the commission.

Ahmad Ali, the father of the martyred Muhammad Uzair Ali, a class 8th student, also recorded its statement. The focal person for the Judicial Commission, Muhammad Imran, said that around 90 people, including parents, students and others, have got registered with the commission.

In the first day, four persons were called by the commission. However, the fourth person Fazal Advocate requested the commission that he would record his statement the other day. Talking to The News, Ajoon Khan said that he also provided a questionnaire having 25 questions to the commission along with evidence.

A total of 147 people, including 132 schoolchildren, were martyred in the gruesome act carried out by six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

Prior to the commission’s formation, Ajoon Khan, had also filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court. He had sought orders for the federal and provincial governments to make all the information on the campus carnage public.

In the petition, lawyer Ajoon Khan, father of student Asfand Khan, said consequent to the information of the apparent terrorist attack on the APS, it was the fundamental right of the students and their parents to know about it. He said non-communication of that information amounted to a violation of fundamental rights of the parents, including him.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on February 8, 2018, had directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to make public the information of the APS carnage inquiry report and steps taken during the investigation.

The court had also asked the spokesperson for the provincial and federal governments in the missing persons’ cases to inform the ministries of Defence and Interior to share the information and steps taken after the APS carnage with the parents of the students martyred in the December 2014 attack.

A two-member bench comprising the then Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Syed Afsar Shah issued the directions to the CTD, which investigated the APS incident. “It is the duty of the execution agency to satisfy the public with the steps taken in such cases. The CTD DIG, after giving a reading to the inquiry report in consultation with Investigation Officer of the case [should] make public the steps taken during investigation and information of the inquiry report,” the order had stated.

On October 19, the Judicial Commission had issued a public notice stating that everyone, particularly the parents of the martyred students, should register themselves with the secretary of the commission in order to produce any evidence and record their statements.

On the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PHC chief justice ordered the constitution of the commission comprising Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to probe the 2014 carnage.A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on October 5 had ordered the formation of the inquiry commission.The prime grievance of the complainants is that the officers concerned were not made accountable as they did not respond to the threat alert prior to the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport