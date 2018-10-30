Tue October 30, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
October 30, 2018

Five top cops accused in Model Town case removed

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday removed five top police officers accused of being involved in the Model Town killings from their posts, Geo News reported. The officers removed from their posts include those who had the ranks of SSP and SP. According to sources, Maroof Wahla, Tariq Aziz, Abdur Rahim Shirazi, Aftab Phelerwan and Imran Kamran Bukhari have been removed from their posts and have been assigned on special duty. On October 17, new Punjab police chief Amjad Javed Saleemi had removed 116 police officials accused

of being involved in the tragedy. Among those removed from their posts were a deputy superintendent, inspectors and other officers. The removed cops were directed to report to their respective headquarters. Four superintendents accused in the case were removed from their posts earlier. Prime Minister Imran Khan last month had ordered removal of police and district administration officials named in the Model Town case. Fourteen people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against the PAT workers in Lahore’s Model Town area during an alleged anti-encroachment operation on June 17, 2014. The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report of the Model Town incident public on December 5, 2017. The inquiry report said that police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters.

Comments

