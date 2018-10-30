Tue October 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Joint oppositionrequisitions Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Combined Opposition Monday filed a requisition application for the Senate session to discuss mainly three items, including obtaining of loans from foreign sources, the government’s possible intervention to broker peace in the war-ravaged Yemen and raise in gas and electricity prices.

The requisition application carries signatures of as many as 45 senators, including those belonging to Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has filed the requisition application in the Senate Secretariat for the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The agenda listed on the application pertains to the terms of current loans, obtained, or being obtained, debt or bonds raised, from foreign sources and multilateral lenders, including all facilities and contingent liabilities being incurred by the government in the name of the Federation of Pakistan. “Given the questions that have arisen from multiple sources on the state of the country’s public finances, and the record of irresponsible unilateralism on raising foreign debt, it is incumbent that the Parliament be taken into confidence on all such matters forthwith,” it says. Joint Opposition also wanted to discuss the matter of Pakistan’s possible intervention in the conflict in the Middle East, especially the purported brokering of peace in the war in Yemen, as suggested at the highest levels by this government. This issue too requires public transparency immediately and terms must be shared with Parliament.

Moreover, the question of rising gas and electricity prices in quick succession, which has resulted in an unprecedented economic burden on the people of Pakistan, especially the vulnerable sections of the population which are facing an upcoming winter with little prospective sources of fuel, heating or cooking is also to be taken up during the proposed session. Joint opposition maintained that all these issues were of an urgent nature, of undisputed public importance and must give cause for the House of the Federation to meet in order to play its role as a diligent opposition.

