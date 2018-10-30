Model Town advance in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Model Town Club has marched into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Javaid Memorial Club by 7 wickets at Model Town Ground.

Scores: Javaid Memorial Club 155 all out in 36.3 overs (Anwer Khan 13, M Ashraf 18, Qamber Iqbal 18, Shahid Mehmood 19, Roni Pervaiz Gill 45, Ahmed Bashir 3/12, Usman Khalid 2/29, Rahid Hussain 2/26). Model Town Club 157/3 in 12.3 overs (Arslan Bajwa 63, Saad Nasim 43, Asim Ali Nasir 10, M Mohsin 21*, Wilson 2/37).