Cannon Cup’s quarterfinal on Nov 1

LAHORE: The Management Committee of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament finalized the schedule of last phase of the tournament. Last and 4th quarter final of the tournament will be played at Al Bilal Ground Township on November 1 between Mughalpura Gymkhana and Dharampura Gymkhana. The meeting of the Management Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Shaikh Ibrahim. After the meeting he said the final of the Tournament will be played on November 12 at historic Lahore Gymkhana Ground (Bagh-I-Jinnah).