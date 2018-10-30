ICC, CA, ECB flayed over responses to fixing charges

DUBAI: A television news channel has hit out at the manner in which the ECB and CA dismissed allegations of spot-fixing involving their teams in its documentary, adding that the ICC had failed to answer questions about the alleged ‘match-fixer at the centre of our investigation’.The documentary, the second on corruption in cricket by a TV channel, claimed that up to 15 international matches - several of them Tests - in the 2011-12 period had been subject to spot-fixing.