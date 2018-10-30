Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

A
Agencies
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICC, CA, ECB flayed over responses to fixing charges

DUBAI: A television news channel has hit out at the manner in which the ECB and CA dismissed allegations of spot-fixing involving their teams in its documentary, adding that the ICC had failed to answer questions about the alleged ‘match-fixer at the centre of our investigation’.The documentary, the second on corruption in cricket by a TV channel, claimed that up to 15 international matches - several of them Tests - in the 2011-12 period had been subject to spot-fixing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport