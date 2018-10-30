Sousa, Djokovicin 2nd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Portugal’s Joao Sousa will meet Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-3 in his opening match on Monday. Cecchinato stunned Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the French Open in June, but the Italian missed out on a rematch with Djokovic as he fell apart after losing his serve at 5-5 in the opening set. Second seed Djokovic is a four-time champion in Paris and is bidding to reclaim the world number one ranking from Rafael Nadal this week.
