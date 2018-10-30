Kazmi hits 101* for Lahore Lions

LAHORE: Lahore Lions thrashed Gujrat Veterans by 9 wickets and Lahore Panthers beat Islamabad Tigers by 61 runs in the matches of 5th National Veterans Over 50 T-20 Cricket Cup.

An unbeaten 101 by opener Ghaffar Kazmi was the salient feature of the match between Lahore Lions and Gujrat. Scores: Gujrat Veterans 148/6 in 20 overs (Attaur Rehman 42, Akhter Mehmood 22, Aziz Baig 19, Yar Muhammad 2/21, Imtiaz Shah 2/24). Lahore Lions 149/1 in 13.1 overs (Ghaffar Kazmi 101*, Babar Altaf Butt 30*).

In the second match at the Stags Ground, Lahore Panthers beat Islamabad Tigers by 61 runs.Scores: Lahore Panthers 233/4 in 20 overs (Tariq Ramzan 66, Zubair Butt 57*, Athar Saeed 48*, M Pervaiz 2/24). Islamabad Tigers 172/8 in 20 overs (Aftab Ahmad 44, Ghulam Farid 40, M Asghar 33, Basharat 4/28, Raza Khan 2/14).